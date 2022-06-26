POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to feature at G7 summit amid public sector wage talks
Negotiations are expected to continue at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council
26 June 2022 - 16:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday take part in the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany. He was invited by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who Ramaphosa had hosted on an official visit to Tshwane in May.
At the summit, SA is expected to participate in two outreach sessions. The first will be a working lunch on “Investing in the future”, where issues of climate, energy and health will be discussed, followed by a working session, “Stronger Together”, at which food security issues and advancing gender equality will be addressed, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said...
