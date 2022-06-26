National No excuse for parliament’s failure to keep security agency in check, says Zondo B L Premium

Parliament did not cover itself in glory in its oversight of the State Security Agency (SSA), chief justice Raymond Zondo concluded in his fifth report of the commission of inquiry into state capture handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) is supposed to oversee intelligence services including the SSA, defence intelligence, police crime intelligence and the inspector-general of intelligence, but it failed to act on reports of malfeasance and lack of compliance with legislation...