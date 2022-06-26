MECs Lesufi and Maile battle it out for top Gauteng ANC post
26 June 2022 - 20:41
Gauteng MECs Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile went head to head again on Sunday evening, this time to lead the party in the province for the next five years.
In 2018 Lesufi, education MEC, pipped co-operative governance MEC Maile to the post by a narrow margin as the two fought for the deputy chair position...
