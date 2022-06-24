Eskom pushes load-shedding to stage 4 amid unprotected strike

Power utility Eskom has announced stage 4 load shedding from 11am on Friday, citing a need to be cautious about its reserves amid an unprotected labour stoppage.

Stage 4 will continue until midnight on Friday, but resume at 5am on both Saturday and Sunday, Eskom said in a statement.

“It is necessary to bolster emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances, as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the week ahead,” it said.

Some employees had embarked on an unprotected strike after a deadlock in wage negotiations with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on Tuesday.

Eskom currently has 2,766MW on planned maintenance, while 17,395MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

