Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane in state capture firing line
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will in four months present a plan on action against implicated ministers
23 June 2022 - 00:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will in four months present to parliament an implementation plan on how the government intends to deal with various cabinet members that have been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry’s report.
Given the damning findings that the state capture commission of inquiry has made against the ANC and its former and current officials, any action taken by Ramaphosa’s administration against those implicated will be closely watched...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now