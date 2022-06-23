National Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane in state capture firing line President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will in four months present a plan on action against implicated ministers B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will in four months present to parliament an implementation plan on how the government intends to deal with various cabinet members that have been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry’s report.

Given the damning findings that the state capture commission of inquiry has made against the ANC and its former and current officials, any action taken by Ramaphosa’s administration against those implicated will be closely watched...