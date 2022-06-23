Vrede dairy project a tale of murder, assault, thugs and dirty cops

Murder, assault, death threats, armed robberies and a culture of fear were central to ensuring the multimillion-rand Vrede dairy farm project ploughed ahead, while politicians used foot soldiers and corrupt police officers to stop investigations into the scheme.

That was one of the findings by chief justice Raymond Zondo in his final report on the capture of the SA state. Zondo has called for the appointment of an independent team of police officers to investigate a litany of alleged murders and assaults of those questioning the true motive behind the project.

Zondo said it was “imperative” that closed cases of murder, assault and intimidation of, among others, the National Treasury and local government officials who were probing the saga, and emerging dairy farmers, be reopened.

The Vrede project, which was to have benefited 100 black emerging dairy farmers, was managed by the Gupta-linked company Estina. Money for meant for beneficiaries was channelled to the Guptas through their various SA and offshore businesses with a portion used to fund the family’s lavish Sun City wedding, according to the report.

On Wednesday night Zondo delivered his final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. It contains damning findings against disgraced former Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, whom Zondo slated as a liar who operated with foot soldiers and enforcers, suspended corruption-accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former provincial agricultural department head Peter Thabethe.