×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ukraine foreign minister woos African support

BL Premium
23 June 2022 - 18:49 Carien du Plessis

Ukrainian foreign minsiter Dmytro Kuleba has called for African countries to help secure sea routes for agricultural exports from his country, describing it as a matter of survival for both sides.

“We are in the same boat in this crisis,” he told a Zoom briefing to journalists covering Africa, hosted by the US department of state on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now