Ukraine foreign minister woos African support
23 June 2022 - 18:49
Ukrainian foreign minsiter Dmytro Kuleba has called for African countries to help secure sea routes for agricultural exports from his country, describing it as a matter of survival for both sides.
“We are in the same boat in this crisis,” he told a Zoom briefing to journalists covering Africa, hosted by the US department of state on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now