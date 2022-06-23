SOEs at risk of recapture as political interference persists, Zondo says
Commission recommends boards and executives be chosen in an independent and transparent process
23 June 2022 - 18:30
The power of politicians to appoint board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should be diluted to avoid the recapture of state firms, the state capture commission of inquiry has recommended.
The commission, which sat for four years since 2018 and was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo, found there was a symbiotic relationship between the ANC and politically connected individuals and private companies. SOEs such as SAA, Transnet and Eskom and government departments were rendered dysfunctional in order to divert public funds for private benefit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now