National SOEs at risk of recapture as political interference persists, Zondo says Commission recommends boards and executives be chosen in an independent and transparent process B L Premium

The power of politicians to appoint board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should be diluted to avoid the recapture of state firms, the state capture commission of inquiry has recommended.

The commission, which sat for four years since 2018 and was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo, found there was a symbiotic relationship between the ANC and politically connected individuals and private companies. SOEs such as SAA, Transnet and Eskom and government departments were rendered dysfunctional in order to divert public funds for private benefit...