Ramaphosa ‘unwilling to damage ANC publicly’, but should have spoken up, says Zondo
The chief justice blasted the president over his silence and inaction on systematic political corruption
23 June 2022 - 07:34
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, chair of the state capture inquiry, has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over his silence and inaction on systematic political corruption.
On Wednesday night, he delivered the final section of the state capture inquiry report to the presidency, identifying numerous defects in Ramaphosa’s testimony...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now