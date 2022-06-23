National LIVE BLOG | SA reacts to final report of Zondo commission

June 22 — 20:54 | ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe:

The ANC is engaging with the findings and recommendations of the state capture commission to determine how these can help to enhance the process of fundamental renewal and rebuilding within our movement. The ANC has put in place mechanisms to process those parts of the commission’s report that relate to the organisation, its deployees or members ... all ANC cadres implicated by the state capture commission in alleged corrupt practices should make representation to the integrity commission...