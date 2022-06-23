National BREAKING NEWS: Eskom awards 18 bids for grid-connected private generation in Mpumalanga Projects will add 1,800MW of renewable power to the national grid at no cost to the fiscus B L Premium

In a move to expedite independent renewable energy generation, Eskom has identified 18 winning bids for an auction that it took to market in April to offer independent power producers access to vacant land with direct access to the national grid.

The land, owned by Eskom, is situated around coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga. The state-owned utility owns about 36,000ha in the province and this first round of bidding made available 4,000ha of this land to independent renewable power producers...