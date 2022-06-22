Zuma, Ramaphosa and ANC stood by while Prasa was plundered, says Zondo
Board was on its own fighting corruption at the rail agency, says state capture report
22 June 2022 - 21:33
The state capture commission has lashed out at former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, for not intervening when the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board was fighting acts of corruption in the state-owned enterprise.
In his final instalment of the state capture report, handed to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday evening, commission chair chief justice Raymond Zondo said there were at least two general themes that emerged from evidence heard by the commission concerning Prasa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now