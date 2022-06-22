National Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane may be in state capture firing line Expected action taken by Ramaphosa’s administration against those implicated will be closely watched B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will in four months present to parliament an implementation plan on how the government intends to deal with various cabinet members who have been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry’s report.

Given the inquiry’s damning findings made against the ANC and its former and current officials, any action taken by Ramaphosa’s administration against those implicated will be closely watched...