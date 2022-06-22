National Zuma and Ramaphosa stood by while Prasa was plundered, says Zondo Board was on its own fighting corruption at the rail agency, says state capture report B L Premium

The state capture commission has criticised former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, for not intervening when the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board was fighting acts of corruption in the state-owned enterprise.

In his final instalment of the state capture report, handed to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday evening, commission chair chief justice Raymond Zondo said there were at least two general themes that emerged from evidence heard by the commission concerning Prasa...