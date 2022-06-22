National RAIL AGENCY Prasa says it needs R3bn to beef up security on vulnerable rail network Rail agency needs the money to pay for its security plan, which it hopes will help protect infrastructure B L Premium

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has brought out the begging bowl, telling a parliamentary committee that it needs at least R3bn in state funding over the next three years to protect its vulnerable rail network.

“Prasa security needs the funding support of the department of transport, as well as National Treasury, to operationally fund the security plans,” Prasa acting CEO David Mphelo told MPs on Wednesday...