National Numsa accuses Eskom of walking out of wage talks Union says state-owned power utility declared a dispute and doesn't want to to be held accountable

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has accused Eskom of refusing to be held to account after the utility’s management allegedly walked out of wage talks after declaring a dispute on Tuesday.

“They walked out because they do not want to be held accountable for their actions,” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement on Wednesday. “We must not be surprised if Eskom imposes a below-inflation increase again, as it did last year.”..