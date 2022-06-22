Numsa accuses Eskom of walking out of wage talks
Union says state-owned power utility declared a dispute and doesn't want to to be held accountable
22 June 2022 - 14:48
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has accused Eskom of refusing to be held to account after the utility’s management allegedly walked out of wage talks after declaring a dispute on Tuesday.
“They walked out because they do not want to be held accountable for their actions,” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement on Wednesday. “We must not be surprised if Eskom imposes a below-inflation increase again, as it did last year.”..
