NPA slams ‘misinformation’ over its handling of Gupta arrest and extradition
State prosecutions agency says it has full confidence in team working on extradition process
22 June 2022 - 20:08
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has shot down widespread concerns on how it is handling the arrest and extradition of the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates.
The state prosecutions agency says it has full confidence in its team of highly skilled prosecutors working on the legal aspects of the Gupta extradition process...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now