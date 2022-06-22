Draft of SA climate funding plan expected by end-July
Investment plan will outline projects and activities required to achieve a just transition and guide the use of $8.5bn in funding offered under the Just Energy Transition Partnership
22 June 2022 - 15:35
The Presidential Climate Finance Task Team said it expects to publish a draft of an investment plan for SA’s transition to a low-carbon economy by the end of July as part of the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The final investment plan, which will identify the projects and activities required to achieve a just transition and guide the use of $8.5bn in funding offered under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, is scheduled to be approved the government and published by the end of October in time for the COP27 climate conference in November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now