National Draft of SA climate funding plan expected by end-July Investment plan will outline projects and activities required to achieve a just transition and guide the use of $8.5bn in funding offered under the Just Energy Transition Partnership B L Premium

The Presidential Climate Finance Task Team said it expects to publish a draft of an investment plan for SA’s transition to a low-carbon economy by the end of July as part of the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The final investment plan, which will identify the projects and activities required to achieve a just transition and guide the use of $8.5bn in funding offered under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, is scheduled to be approved the government and published by the end of October in time for the COP27 climate conference in November...