National Beleaguered tourism industry begs state to remove red tape An impasse means tour vehicles are operating without the required paperwork and are harassed by police, leaving tourists stranded and creating reputational damage

The tourism industry says the government needs to resolve a “bureaucratic disaster”, as accredited tour guides are unable to acquire licences to operate tour vehicles. That is despite the industry having spent five years trying to resolve the impasse with the department of transport.

Satsa, which promotes inbound tourism and led the charge to remove SA from the UK’s red list during Covid-19, said the impasse meant tour vehicles were operating without required paperwork and were harassed by police or even impounded, leaving tourists stranded and creating reputational damage. ..