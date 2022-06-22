Arthur Fraser must be investigated for ‘prima facie criminal activities’, says Zondo

State capture commission chair Raymond Zondo has recommended the Hawks revisit an investigation into former spy chief Arthur Fraser that was dropped at the insistence of former intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele.

Zondo made the recommendation in the final report of the commission handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

According to Zondo, it might well be that Fraser will be absolved by the investigation but added that dropping the probe before it could take off was not on.

The investigation the Hawks dumped, Zondo observed, was from the PAN report which raised a red flag of prima facie criminal activities on the part of Fraser.

“The resumption of the investigations should be reconsidered by the Hawks. It might be whoever were involved, including Mr Fraser, get absolved, but the investigations should be allowed to take their normal course,” Zondo said.