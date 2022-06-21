NEWS LEADER
WATCH: N3 blockades halted after truckers, government ink agreement
21 June 2022 - 21:07
The government and road freight parties have signed an agreement to end the N3 blockades. The agreement involves an 11-point action plan aimed at resolving key concerns in the industry that led to the blockades. Business Day TV spoke to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, for more detail.
