National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: N3 blockades halted after truckers, government ink agreement

21 June 2022 - 21:07
Trucks block the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, in this undated picture: Picture: SAPS/ TWITTER
Trucks block the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, in this undated picture: Picture: SAPS/ TWITTER

The government and road freight parties have signed an agreement to end the N3 blockades. The agreement involves an 11-point action plan aimed at resolving key concerns in the industry that led to the blockades. Business Day TV spoke to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, for more detail.

End of N3 blockade in sight as parties sign road freight plan

Government reaches agreement with employers and stakeholders to end crippling blockade
