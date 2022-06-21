National MPs favour discarding of ‘surplus votes’ for independent candidates Home affairs committee is deliberating the Electoral Amendment Bill, and chairperson says no decisions have been taken yet B L Premium

Members of a parliamentary committee considering proposed changes to the Electoral Act want to retain a clause that would discard so-called surplus votes gained by independent candidates in elections, though deliberations on the bill have yet to be completed.

The proposal, contained in the Electoral Amendment Bill has drawn sharp criticism, with some commentators arguing that it renders the surplus votes meaningless and violates the constitutional principle that all votes have equal value...