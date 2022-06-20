National Zondo and Ramaphosa have ‘urgent’ call hours before last part of state capture report was to be handed over Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s final state capture report is now five days overdue, with the handover ceremony pushed out B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had an “urgent” call on Monday morning relating to the submission of the final section of the state capture report. The private discussion took place during a break in a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, announced they discussed the timing of the final submission, which is now five days later than required by a high court order issued in April...