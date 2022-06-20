National Some workers return to frozen Amazon office site to protect project Construction of the R4.6bn office block in Cape Town was halted by a court order in March B L Premium

A few workers have returned to the Amazon office block building site in Observatory, Cape Town, to do “remedial work” to protect the existing construction from rain damage and reduce the risk of further break-ins after about 70 invaders tried to access the abandoned site.

The construction of the R4.6bn office block, which got under way in September 2021 and was due to have US tech company Amazon as the anchor tenant, was halted by a court interdict by Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath in March. ..