National NEWS ANALYSIS: Are Ankole cattle really worth millions, or is it all bull? B L Premium

For most people in SA, cattle represent a multitude of ideas and devotions, including wealth and power, and veneration for the ancestors, and they can also be a promise of respect, an honour shown to the family of a bride-to-be.

Primarily, though, they are raised by farmers who sell them to feedlots where the cattle are fattened up before being slaughtered to be turned into burgers and steaks...