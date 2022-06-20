NEWS ANALYSIS: Are Ankole cattle really worth millions, or is it all bull?
20 June 2022 - 05:09
For most people in SA, cattle represent a multitude of ideas and devotions, including wealth and power, and veneration for the ancestors, and they can also be a promise of respect, an honour shown to the family of a bride-to-be.
Primarily, though, they are raised by farmers who sell them to feedlots where the cattle are fattened up before being slaughtered to be turned into burgers and steaks...
