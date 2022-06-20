Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding until Thursday

Power utility Eskom has implemented load-shedding between 5pm and 10pm until Thursday due to an ongoing shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom has 5,232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, it said in a statement, warning there was an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” the utility said.

