National

Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding until Thursday

Load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm due to a shortage of generation capacity, and the risk of blackouts will persist for weeks

20 June 2022 - 14:16 Karl Gernetzky
An Eskom worker checks power lines. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Power utility Eskom has implemented load-shedding between 5pm and 10pm until Thursday due to an ongoing shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom has 5,232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, it said in a statement, warning there was an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” the utility said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mining, manufacturing recovery falters

Floods and load-shedding weighed heavily on mining and manufacturing production in April after the economy rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with ...
Business
1 week ago

SA electricity demand still below pre-pandemic levels

Drop in demand is not only an indication of Eskom's poor performance but also of the lethargic post-pandemic economic recovery
National
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Be careful what you read into the positive data

Don't overplay the reform narrative now, only to ask later whether reform is happening at all as worse data pours in
Opinion
1 week ago

Floods and load-shedding take a toll on mining, manufacturing sectors

Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine wage strike also weighed heavily on mining sector
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | SA's economic outlook for the rest of 2022

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lullu Krugel, PwC's chief economist
Economy
1 week ago
