×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Delay means a better state capture report, says secretary to the inquiry

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is now expected to hand over hard copy of final volume on Wednesday

BL Premium
20 June 2022 - 13:22 Erin Bates and Hajra Omarjee
UPDATED 20 June 2022 - 18:56

President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo had an “urgent” call on Monday morning to discuss the submission of outstanding sections of the state capture report.

Zondo and Ramaphosa’s private talk about the remaining parts took place during a break in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Zondo’s incoming deputy, justice Mandisa Maya. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now