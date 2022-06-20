Delay means a better state capture report, says secretary to the inquiry
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is now expected to hand over hard copy of final volume on Wednesday
20 June 2022 - 13:22
UPDATED 20 June 2022 - 18:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo had an “urgent” call on Monday morning to discuss the submission of outstanding sections of the state capture report.
Zondo and Ramaphosa’s private talk about the remaining parts took place during a break in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Zondo’s incoming deputy, justice Mandisa Maya. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now