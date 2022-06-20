National Delay means a better state capture report, says secretary to the inquiry Chief justice Raymond Zondo is now expected to hand over hard copy of final volume on Wednesday B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo had an “urgent” call on Monday morning to discuss the submission of outstanding sections of the state capture report.

Zondo and Ramaphosa’s private talk about the remaining parts took place during a break in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Zondo’s incoming deputy, justice Mandisa Maya. ..