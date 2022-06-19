National Interministerial team meets with trucking, freight, logistics industry Bid to end blockades of economically vital N3 B L Premium

In a last-ditch effort to bring an end to the economically crippling blockades on the N3 freeway, the country’s main domestic trade route, an interministerial committee held urgent talks with employers in the trucking, freight and logistics industry on Sunday.

Truckers organisation the All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF) that has been leading the protests and marches calling for stricter laws to force employers in the trucking and freight industry to employ only South Africans, attended the talks in Pretoria...