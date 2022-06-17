Turkish Airlines returns to Durban

Turkish Airlines has reintroduced direct flights from Durban to Istanbul.

On Thursday, the inaugural flight landed at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA).

The airline has extended two of its Istanbul-Johannesburg flights to include Durban on Thursdays and Saturdays, and has plans to increase these to four weekly flights later this year, depending on passenger uptake.

Emirates has five flights a week from Durban directly to Dubai and Qatar Airways has four direct flights a week, with plans to increase this to five later this month.

“The reintroduction of these flights reopens business and tourism opportunities between Istanbul and Durban,” said Ravi Pillay, KwaZulu-Natal’s economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC. “It underpins the resilience of KwaZulu-Natal, its people and leadership to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the the destructive flooding on the tourism industry.

“This achievement, along with the direct Airlink flight to Harare, Zimbabwe, is indicative of the untapped capacity within our destination for air services, as well as the behind-the-scenes work being undertaken by government and its agencies to bring air connectivity into KwaZulu-Natal.”