National Truck owners call on Ramaphosa to end local drivers' N3 blockade Truckers are calling for an end to the employment of foreign drivers in the sector

The Road Freight Association (RFA), which represents employers in the R480bn road and freight logistics industry, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act decisively against a disgruntled group of local truck drivers that is blocking the crucial N3 toll route.

The truckers are calling for an end to the employment of foreign drivers in the sector. In a document dated May 25, the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF-SA) said no SA company should continue employing foreign drivers. It also demanded that the price of petrol and diesel be reduced to R11.28/l. The group said the protest action would end on June 17...