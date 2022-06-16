Truck owners call on Ramaphosa to end local drivers’ N3 blockade
Truckers are calling for an end to the employment of foreign drivers in the sector
16 June 2022 - 13:48
The Road Freight Association (RFA), which represents employers in the R480bn road and freight logistics industry, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act decisively against a disgruntled group of local truck drivers that is blocking the crucial N3 toll route.
The truckers are calling for an end to the employment of foreign drivers in the sector. In a document dated May 25, the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF-SA) said no SA company should continue employing foreign drivers. It also demanded that the price of petrol and diesel be reduced to R11.28/l. The group said the protest action would end on June 17...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now