SA is running out of time to avoid financial greylisting
Parliament applies brakes to Treasury's money laundering amendments that are needed to prevent SA being greylisted
16 June 2022 - 16:12
UPDATED 16 June 2022 - 22:50
Parliament has applied the brakes on the National Treasury’s drive to push through urgent legislative measures necessary to avoid SA being greylisted by an international body that sets standards for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism.
The measures are intended to strengthen SA’s legal framework to combat money laundering and terrorism financing and bring it in line with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which identified weaknesses in SA’s regime in a 2021 evaluation report...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now