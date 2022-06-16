Ramaphosa pledges to intensify removal of red tape in economy

The government is intensifying its investment drive and removing the red tape that holds back business growth and greater employment creation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in Mthatha on Thursday.

“The fact that millions of young people are not in employment, education or training is the greatest challenge facing our country today,” he told a Youth Day Rally at Mthatha Stadium in the Eastern Cape.

“We remain focused on far-reaching economic reforms and creating conditions for the expansion of businesses throughout the country,” he said.

Job creation was a priority for his government, he said. The country is facing high levels of unemployment — at a high of 34.5% — and many graduates are struggling to find work.

The latest programme to be launched through the employment stimulus was the social employment fund.

“It has begun to recruit 50,000 participants in community safety, food and nutrition, digital inclusion, and sports, arts and recreation,” Ramaphosa said.

He highlighted a new dashboard for the presidential youth employment intervention that was launched on the state of the nation website.

“Members of the public are now able to track detailed progress with implementation and receive up-to-date information about the intervention.”

He also expressed confidence in the national pathway management network, which links young people to opportunities for earning, learning and support. More than 2.9-million young South Africans have joined the network, he said.

“Young people can join the network through an online platform, SAYouth.mobi, which is data free on all mobile networks.”

Despite its challenges, Ramaphosa also talked up the strides his government has made in education.

“Our school feeding schemes have ensured that no child is hungry at school. Today, our country produces four times the number of African graduates than we did in 1994,” the president said.

“These graduates have gone on to become leading doctors, technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs.”

The president also addressed the successes of the national social security system, saying it offered a “level of basic social protection to every marginalised and vulnerable citizen, especially children”.

The presidential employment stimulus, which supports public and social employment, and has created close on 880,000 job opportunities since it was established, was also one of his talking points.

“A flagship initiative of the employment stimulus is the school assistance programme, which has placed 287,000 young people in schools across the country,” Ramaphosa said.