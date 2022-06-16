National Parliament applies brakes to Treasury money laundering amendments The changes are needed to prevent SA being greylisted, which would have severe consequences for trade and investment B L Premium

Parliament has applied the brakes on the National Treasury’s drive to push through urgent legislative measures necessary to avoid SA being greylisted by an international body that sets standards for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The measures are intended to strengthen SA’s legal framework to combat money laundering and terrorism financing and bring it in line with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which identified weaknesses in SA’s regime in a 2021 evaluation report...