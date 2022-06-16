×

National

Gwede Mantashe says SA should consider importing oil from Russia

The minister says low-cost oil imports from Russia could help ease soaring energy prices in SA

16 June 2022 - 12:05 Anait Miridzhanian
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says SA should consider importing crude oil from Russia as part of efforts to curb rising fuel prices that have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We should consider importing crude oil from Russia at a low price because it is not sanctioned,” he said during a parliamentary debate on fuel prices on Wednesday.

The US and the EU have announced sanctions on Russian oil imports, prompting many oil importers to shun trade with Moscow and pushing spot prices for Russian crude to record discounts against other grades.

But the US and EU sanctions do not formally prohibit consumers outside their jurisdictions from buying Russian oil and fellow members of the Brics group of emerging nations, India and China, have snapped up cheap Russian oil.

SA has close historical ties to Moscow due to the Soviet Union’s support for the anti-apartheid struggle.

It abstained from a UN vote denouncing the invasion of Ukraine, and in May President Cyril said “bystander countries” were suffering due to sanctions against Russia.

Like governments around the world, SA has rolled out subsidies to ease pressure on consumers from higher fuel costs, including extending a fuel levy reduction at an estimated cost of R4.5bn in lost government revenue.

Reuters

Huge fuel price hike in store for drivers in July

The state’s temporary cut in the general fuel levy is also set to be halved on July 6, so motorists will face a further 75c/l hike no matter what ...
National
22 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Time to prepare for inflation collapse and coming recession

Policymakers have turned to monetary policy tightening and are now anti-inflation and by extension anti-growth
Opinion
1 day ago

No self-service fuel stations for SA even with deregulation, department says

Even if the retail fuel industry is deregulated, to prevent large-scale job losses the government will not allow fuel stations to become self-service
National
6 days ago

PODCAST | SA’s economic outlook for the rest of 2022

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lullu Krugel, PwC’s chief economist
Economy
6 days ago

Fuel retailers dismiss deregulation as the answer to record-high prices

Industry association says restructuring will do little to alleviate prices, as evidenced by the unregulated UK market where petrol is more expensive ...
National
1 week ago
