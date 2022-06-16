National Energy transition held back by lack of mining investment, says PwC report B L Premium

If the mining industry does not rapidly scale up its discovery and delivery of critical minerals, the prospects of achieving a large-scale energy transition will be jeopardised, said a report released by PwC on Wednesday.

According to the report, the energy transition from high- to low-carbon energy sources and generation methods, and the race to reach net-zero emissions, are creating a surge in demand for “critical minerals”...