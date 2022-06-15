PIC plans to ramp up its unlisted investment portfolio to 25%
15 June 2022 - 05:10
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has embarked on a strategy to significantly increase its unlisted investments.
The plan is to ramp up the unlisted asset share of the total portfolio of R25-trillion from the current 5% to 25%, which is regarded as the global norm...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now