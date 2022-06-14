Kenyan green energy drive offers lessons for SA’s ‘just transition’
Renewable energy industry still has a long way to go in identifying and mitigating human rights risks and consequent risks for investors, report finds
14 June 2022 - 08:32
UPDATED 14 June 2022 - 13:24
One of the biggest challenges for SA’s just transition framework, which is being developed by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), is to ensure that the country’s progression to a less carbon-intensive energy sector is indeed just and fair, and doesn’t lead to job losses and hardship for the vulnerable.
During months of consultation on the draft framework, the PCC has heard from communities from across the country who are at risk as SA moves away from coal as its main source of power generation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now