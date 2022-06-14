National Kenyan green energy drive offers lessons for SA’s ‘just transition’ Renewable energy industry still has a long way to go in identifying and mitigating human rights risks and consequent risks for investors, report finds B L Premium

One of the biggest challenges for SA’s just transition framework, which is being developed by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), is to ensure that the country’s progression to a less carbon-intensive energy sector is indeed just and fair, and doesn’t lead to job losses and hardship for the vulnerable.

During months of consultation on the draft framework, the PCC has heard from communities from across the country who are at risk as SA moves away from coal as its main source of power generation...