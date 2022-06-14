Human rights failures in Kenya offer lessons for SA’s ‘just transition’
14 June 2022 - 08:32
One of the biggest challenges for SA’s just transition framework, which is being developed by the Presidential Climate Commission, is to ensure that the country’s climate action and transition towards a less carbon-intensive energy sector is, in fact, just and fair, and that it does not create more unemployment and hardship for those left vulnerable by the transition.
During months of consultation on the draft framework, the Presidential Climate Commission has heard from communities from across the country who are at risk of losing jobs when SA moves away from coal as its main source of power generation...
