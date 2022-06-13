Sibanye signs multi-term pay hike deal and lifts lockout at gold operations
An almost three-month wage strike has been under way at the he platinum group metals producer
13 June 2022 - 10:59
Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals (PGMs), which has been the scene of a nearly three-month wage strike, said on Monday it had signed a three-year pay hike deal with unions and lifted the lockout at its gold operations.
The wage agreement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was signed on Saturday and is effective from July 1...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now