National Sibanye signs multi-term pay hike deal and lifts lockout at gold operations An almost three-month wage strike has been under way at the he platinum group metals producer

Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals (PGMs), which has been the scene of a nearly three-month wage strike, said on Monday it had signed a three-year pay hike deal with unions and lifted the lockout at its gold operations.

The wage agreement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was signed on Saturday and is effective from July 1...