SA government to oppose bail for Gupta brothers
13 June 2022 - 11:17
SA will oppose any request for bail made by Atul and Rajesh Gupta after their arrests in Dubai earlier this month, says justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
The government plans to request extradition for the Gupta brothers, who are accused of working with former president Jacob Zuma to steal billions from the state.
Lamola spoke in an interview on 702 talk radio on Monday.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
