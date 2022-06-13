×

National

SA government to oppose bail for Gupta brothers

The government plans to request extradition for the Gupta brothers, justice minister says

13 June 2022 - 11:17 Antony Sguazzin
SA will oppose any request for bail by the two Gupta brothers after their arrests in Dubai earlier this month. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA will oppose any request for bail made by Atul and Rajesh Gupta after their arrests in Dubai earlier this month, says justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. 

The government plans to request extradition for the Gupta brothers, who are accused of working with former president Jacob Zuma to steal billions from the state.

Lamola spoke in an interview on 702 talk radio on Monday.

