National

Pre-trial proceedings begin for Zandile Gumede court case

The ANC’s eThekwini regional chair and her 17 co-accused face corruption and fraud charges in the R320m Durban Solid Waste case

13 June 2022 - 12:03 Suthentira Govender
Former mayor of eThekwini, now the regional chairperson of the ANC, Zandile Gumede. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former mayor of eThekwini, now the regional chairperson of the ANC, Zandile Gumede. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC regional chair in eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, and her co-accused are set to appear in the Durban high court on Monday.

The former mayor and her 17 co-accused are facing a barrage of corruption and fraud charges in the R320m Durban Solid Waste case.

According to the office of the chief justice, Monday marks the pre-trial proceedings, as part of preparations for the trial set down from July 18 to August 31.

A large media contingent gathered outside the court in anticipation of Gumede’s arrival. However, none of Gumede’s supporters were in sight.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

