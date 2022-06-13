National Lobby group urges protector to probe IT tender at chief justice office Public Interest SA accuses three former senior officials of a ‘serious conflict of interest’

Lobby group Public Interest SA has written to the public protector requesting an independent probe to establish whether public procurement prescripts were breached during the procurement of IT services by the office of the chief justice (OCJ).

Business Day’s sister newspaper, the Sunday Times, revealed that three former top officials from the office who were crucial in arranging a R225m IT tender for multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters benefited from the deal...