Load-shedding was almost completely avoidable in 2021, study shows
Meridian Economics says additional renewable energy capacity would have averted the need for the severe rolling blackouts of 2021
13 June 2022 - 11:29
If SA had 5,000MW of additional renewable energy capacity, load-shedding could have been almost completely avoided in 2021. Instead, load-shedding in 2021 overtook 2020 as the most intensive year of load-shedding to date.
A new report released on Monday by specialist economics advisory group Meridian Economics investigates how, using Eskom’s hourly data from 2021, having more renewable energy capacity on the system would have affected load-shedding in 2021...
