Lindiwe Zulu ‘pained’ that beneficiaries not receiving their R350 grant

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says she is pained that beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have not yet received their payments, but processes have to be completed before payments can be distributed.

Last week civil society groups the Black Sash, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and the Women and Democracy Initiative (WDI) issued a joint statement criticising “a national scandal” by the department.

The groups said they were shocked to discover over the past few days that beneficiaries were not paid for the months of April and May, saying this was a scandal and a national disgrace.

Applications for the new phase of the R350 grant opened in April under the Social Assistance Act after the national state of disaster came to an end.

Speaking on 702, Zulu said she feels for those who have not received their R350 grant payments, but her department was not at fault.

She said the processes involved in distributing the funds through Treasury and banks are causing delays in payments.

Zulu said the change in Covid-19 regulations meant government had to change its agreements with banks.

“We are really sorry we have had to go through this process and it is taking this long, but the money will be paid to the right beneficiaries,” she said.

Zulu could not commit to a date when beneficiaries will start receiving their money, but said negotiations with banks are nearly complete.

“We are going to be paying back from the time people applied and were approved. The payments will be backdated,” she said.