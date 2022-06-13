POWER SUPPLY
Karpowership says Eskom’s anti-corruption clause is stalling projects
But the power ship company still expects to sign power purchase agreements in the coming weeks
13 June 2022 - 05:08
Turkish-owned Karpowership, one of the winning bidders of SA’s emergency power procurement programme, expects to sign power purchase agreements with Eskom within the coming weeks, despite it accusing the utility of stalling the programme.
The company, set to supply the bulk of the 2,000MW of power aimed at alleviating rolling blackouts, is yet to secure the required environmental approvals or the approvals to dock its three gas-fired ships at the country’s ports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now