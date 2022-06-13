National POWER SUPPLY Karpowership says Eskom’s anti-corruption clause is stalling projects But the power ship company still expects to sign power purchase agreements in the coming weeks B L Premium

Turkish-owned Karpowership, one of the winning bidders of SA’s emergency power procurement programme, expects to sign power purchase agreements with Eskom within the coming weeks, despite it accusing the utility of stalling the programme.

The company, set to supply the bulk of the 2,000MW of power aimed at alleviating rolling blackouts, is yet to secure the required environmental approvals or the approvals to dock its three gas-fired ships at the country’s ports...