National

Investigation into alleged irregular police contract leads to eight arrests

The accused will appear in court in connection with four allegedly irregular contracts totalling just under R1m

13 June 2022 - 11:34 TimesLIVE
The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. Picture: FILE PHOTO
The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. Picture: FILE PHOTO

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and a police service task team have arrested eight people in connection with alleged irregular contracts in the national police commissioner’s corporate services office.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.

The arrests took place on Friday and Saturday. The suspects spent the weekend in the Silverton police station.

The eight are expected to appear in connection with four allegedly irregular contracts totalling just under R1m between 2014 and 2017.

They are expected to be charged with fraud, forgery and theft.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng moves to terminate Edwin Sodi-linked contracts

Blackhead Consulting, which was named at state capture inquiry, provided services worth R517m to the Gauteng government
National
1 week ago

Zondo singles out EOH for praise in state capture report

The IT company investigated itself after claims of corruption at the very top during the Zuma years
News & Fox
1 month ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA held hostage by corruption

The crooks must be rooted out from all spheres of government — a daunting task as graft is so entrenched
Opinion
2 months ago
