SA electricity demand still below pre-pandemic levels
Drop in demand is not only an indication of Eskom’s poor performance but also of the lethargic post-pandemic economic recovery
12 June 2022 - 19:15
In its annual publication of power generation statistics for SA that was published this week, the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) said that load-shedding in 2021 overtook 2020 as the most intensive year of load-shedding to date.
SA had load-shedding for 13% of the year during 2021, with a total of 1,169 hours of load-shedding, a 40% increase from 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now