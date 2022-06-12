National SA electricity demand still below pre-pandemic levels Drop in demand is not only an indication of Eskom’s poor performance but also of the lethargic post-pandemic economic recovery B L Premium

In its annual publication of power generation statistics for SA that was published this week, the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) said that load-shedding in 2021 overtook 2020 as the most intensive year of load-shedding to date.

SA had load-shedding for 13% of the year during 2021, with a total of 1,169 hours of load-shedding, a 40% increase from 2020...