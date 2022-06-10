NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s silence lets his foes dictate the narrative
The president needs to reveal all if he is to survive attempts to topple him
10 June 2022 - 05:08
The robbery of a large sum of US dollars in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, is a remarkable story, the telling of which is far from over. At this stage there are many questions and few answers.
As with the Bosasa CR17 donation scandal in 2018, Ramaphosa seems to think starving “Farmgate” of oxygen will make it die a quiet death. But those seeking Ramaphosa’s political demise are going to leverage this, and will fire more shots before the ANC’s elective conference in December...
