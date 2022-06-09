Ramaphosa suspends Mkhwebane ahead of Friday high court judgment

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect on Thursday. The move comes a day before judgment in her case seeking to block him from doing so. Within minutes, Mkhwebane responded to her suspension via social media, raising two controversies involving Ramaphosa.

The presidency said Mkhwebane will remain suspended until an impeachment process in parliament is complete.

In her reply Mkhwebane quoted scripture. She added “do not be deflected” and used hashtags for mining company Glencore and “farmgate” in reference to a 2020 theft at Ramaphosa’s farm. Ramaphosa is a former Glencore partner who divested his interest in 2014.

Last week former State Security Agency (SSA) head Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa. He alleges Ramaphosa concealed the theft of a large sum of US dollars in cash, ordering pursuit of the suspects outside of the law and paying them R150,000 in hush money.

Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings, in which she will be legally represented, are due to get under way on July 11. The section 194 committee’s working deadline for its final report on Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is September 28. Thereafter, the National Assembly will vote whether to impeach her. The poll would demand a two-thirds majority to prevail.

Mkhwebane is the first person to head a Chapter Nine institution to face an impeachment vote. Ramaphosa has accorded Mkhwebane sufficient time and opportunity to make submissions and has taken into account “the nature of the public protector’s office and his own constitutional obligations”, a statement from his office said.

The constitution provides that if, for any reason, the public protector is unable to perform her functions, her deputy will do so. The deputy public protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, will act in the position.

“The absence of advocate Mkhwebane from office will therefore not impede the progress of any investigations that are pending or under way,” the statement said. This includes a probe into the so-called “farmgate” robbery at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Bela Bela in Limpopo in 2020.

Ramaphosa’s decision came despite Mkhwebane’s attempts to litigate to prevent her suspension. Judgment from the Western Cape High Court in which she is urgently seeking an interim interdict preventing her suspension is set to be handed down on Friday.

The president gave Mkhwebane until May 26 to provide him with reasons why she should not be suspended. In a statement the following day she said she gave her answer “under protest”.

Mkhwebane said it was her “strong view” that Ramaphosa was precluded from playing any role in her suspension because he has a conflict of interest and also that his power of suspension would be triggered only after the start of impeachment proceedings, which, she said, in law had not yet started.

Though a number of steps have been taken to investigate the possible impeachment of Mkhwebane, she argued in court that, in law, the “proceedings” proper had not yet begun. On Wednesday the public protector confirmed that her office is investigating a complaint against Ramaphosa related to his “alleged conduct in respect of allegations of criminal activities at one of his properties”.

The complaint was made by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader and MP Vuyo Zungula. In February 2020, he tabled a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa in parliament. In 2019, Zungula donated an undisclosed amount of money to a funding campaign in support of Mkhwebane.

Wednesday’s statement from the office of the public protector said she received “a lot of unfair criticism” when it comes to investigations about the executive code of ethics, with “some media organisations and politicians often accusing the office of ‘targeting’ certain members of the executive and getting involved in party politics”.

But the public protector is the only institution empowered to enforce it, said the statement. And, on receipt of a complaint under the code, the public protector “must investigate it”.

