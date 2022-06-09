National Assembly descends into chaos as Ramaphosa tries to speak
Rowdy EFF MPs say they will not listen to a ‘criminal’ and a ‘money launderer’
09 June 2022 - 19:04
The National Assembly descended into rowdy chaos on Thursday afternoon as shouting members of the EFF prevented President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering his speech on the presidency’s budget vote for an hour.
EFF MPs said they would not listen to a “criminal, money launderer and kidnapper” and a “murderer” of Marikana workers, and raised repeated points of order to prevent proceedings from continuing...
