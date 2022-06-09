National National Assembly descends into chaos as Ramaphosa tries to speak Rowdy EFF MPs say they will not listen to a ‘criminal’ and a ‘money launderer’ B L Premium

The National Assembly descended into rowdy chaos on Thursday afternoon as shouting members of the EFF prevented President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering his speech on the presidency’s budget vote for an hour.

EFF MPs said they would not listen to a “criminal, money launderer and kidnapper” and a “murderer” of Marikana workers, and raised repeated points of order to prevent proceedings from continuing...